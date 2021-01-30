These mittens are made for warming, not warring.
They are not gloves, not color-coordinated dress gloves, not boxing gloves, not latex gloves, they are made of recycled wool sweaters. They are large, comfy mittens. The senator who wears them looks relaxed and comfortable, seated, arms and legs crossed, puffed up like a chickadee in winter, waiting to help inaugurate his former adversary. Unlike the knights of yore – or the more recent gadfly who tested the strength of our democracy – the senator does not intend to throw down his gauntlet to challenge this adversary to a final duel. No, these mittens were made for warming, not for warring.
He is at home on Celestial Seasonings tea boxes, and in unexpected locations around the world and beyond. You might say his silent appearance at the inauguration of our 46th president actually stole the show from Joe and Lady G.
Amanda G. will someday, undoubtedly secure his legacy with a rap for posterity.
What led to that image of the senator going viral? Was it the giddy feeling we got from seeing that “all the king’s horses and all the king’s men” could (and did) put the United States Capitol back together again by Jan. 20? Or was it the story of the second-grade schoolteacher from Essex Junction, Vermont, who sews up recycled wool sweaters into cozy mittens and found a way to give several to the senator in appreciation of his work to bring equal opportunity to all Vermonters? Or was it the story of the senator himself? The independent from Vermont, the so-called socialist senator who has inspired a generation of American youth to participate in government.
The symbol of a U.S. senator who has just inherited the chairmanship of one of the most influential Senate money committees, ready to take on the ravaged economy of the COVID-19 pandemic, in his comfy, recycled mittens. It does hit one’s funny bone. But there is some deeper symbolism here that must not go unreported.
Those who wear mittens will tell you the value of having each of the four fingers connecting and working together can keep your hands much warmer than gloves ever could. This is because those five silos of a glove isolate each of the fingers from the warmth of its neighbor.
By using the available, renewable energy in the fingers, the mitten is an example of renewable energy and energy efficiency at its best. If the atmosphere turns hostile out there, unleashing the thumb can take advantage of even more reserve heat. This, however, may be a perilous move with caution advised, as it causes the loss of the prehensile grip.
On the other hand, it allows for a defiant fist to rise-up at the next rally. Perhaps the mitten is a more enlightened evolution of the classic raised fist of collective action, but plays down its overtones of aggression, positioning the mitten as an alternative to the fist and a symbol of progressive action.
However we perceive these woolen wonders, there are lessons to be learned from Mr. Sanders and the inaugural mittens: To form a more perfect union – all hands on deck, working together, repurposing the used, quality stuff, recycling our good people and their bold ideas – that’s what will bring on success.
Yet again, thank you, Senator Sanders.
Elizabeth Courtney is an author and environmental consultant, former Vermont Environmental Board chairwoman and former Vermont Natural Resources Council executive director. She can be contacted at elizabethcourtneyvt@gmail.com.
