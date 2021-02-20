Next month marks the first anniversary of our worlds contracting — many of us into our homes, families or ourselves. During this great contraction, many were drawn to the outdoors as a place to escape — the trails, gardens and forests buzzed with life and activity. In the early days of the pandemic, I would see walkers and bikers bustling along country roads where only cars previously traveled, searching for spring sun and an escape from the confines of our new boundaries.
As one of the largest landowners in the state, the Nature Conservancy’s 58 natural areas were among those wild and special places for visitors to explore. Record numbers flocked to these places, finding joy and relief from the growing monotony of isolation. In fact, a recent UVM study revealed a significant increase in outdoor engagement since the pandemic, especially among women; 59% of all respondents cited mental health and well-being as a primary reason for getting outdoors.
We laud these connections to nature even when they pose their own challenges of overuse or increased management. We know that, for people to care about our natural world, our changing climate, clean air and water, they need to be outdoors hearing bird song, spotting wildlife tracks in the snow and experiencing the almost magical calm a walk in the woods can provide. But what new outdoor enthusiasts may not be able to glean from their recent immersion is how much this landscape has shifted in the past 50 years.
If you’ve had a long relationship with nature, you may wonder “am I seeing fewer fireflies, butterflies and birds than when I was a kid?” Sadly, the answer is “yes.” Since 1970, butterfly populations have plummeted 35%, amphibian populations have declined by 30% and bird populations have decreased by 29% equating to three billion fewer birds since the year I was born. While these facts are sobering, the good news is that conservation action has solutions. As wildlife populations have been spiraling downward, wetland bird populations have been increasing. Why? Because tens of millions of dollars have been invested in the protection and restoration of our nation’s wetlands, the same wetlands that help filter and clean our waters, store carbon and absorb floodwaters — by in large, making our communities healthier and safer.
It is truly quite simple — what benefits the golden-winged warbler or the maidenhair fern, is good for people, too. By addressing our biodiversity and climate crisis, we also safeguard our communities. The health of our families and economy are inextricably tied to the health of our planet and that is why natural resource protection must be part of our resilient recovery from this pandemic. It is for this reason that we kicked off 2021 by launching a nonpartisan COVID-19 Recovery Vision for Vermont to build a broad coalition of support to elevate conservation values as central to our state’s path forward. Thirty organizations have signed on and support is only growing. We invite you to join us! Because just as nature has been a safe harbor for us during this long and challenging year, we must create a safe harbor for nature.
Heather Furman is the Nature Conservancy Vermont state director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.