One of my favorite things about this time of year is finding all the “best of” lists that people have compiled. I love listening to the top music hits of the year, and checking out the most popular news stories and highest-rated books. It’s always interesting to see what people think will be most memorable about the past year.
We’ve, of course, been living through another year of the pandemic, which has brought many challenges and hardships. At the same time, I think Vermonters have a lot to be proud of this year in how we came together to improve the health of our environment.
As we wrap up 2021, here’s my top five list for Vermont’s progress on protecting our environment and improving the resilience of our communities:
Vermont adopted its first Climate Action Plan. The plan identifies a whopping 230 actions to achieve our mandatory climate pollution reduction targets, prioritize equitable outcomes, and enhance resilience. More than a thousand Vermonters took the time to weigh in on the plan, and the Climate Council and its subcommittees contributed countless hours and deep expertise into crafting the plan.
Much hard work remains to gather additional input and refine the policies, but it provides a critical blueprint for action in the coming year and beyond. The Vermont Legislature slated at least $250 million in climate investments to help people access clean energy solutions in the years ahead, and we can and must make the most of the Plan and the benefits it will provide for Vermonters, our communities, the environment, and the state’s economy.
Vermont invested historic levels of funding in clean water. For years, we have been working to piece together enough funding to tackle some of the significant issues threatening water quality. We’ve identified a range of challenges: outdated and inadequate drinking water and wastewater systems in so many of our communities, PFAS and other contamination of water supplies, and nutrient pollution in Lake Champlain and other waterways.
Excitingly, we have never-before-seen levels of clean water funding available to take on these challenges thanks to federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, newly-passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding, and hopefully Build Back Better legislation. We must put these dollars to work to create a 21st-century clean water system that ensures clean water for all.
Vermont took preliminary steps to start addressing environmental justice issues. While significant work remains, initial strides were taken to make the Climate Action Plan process more inclusive than previous government-led initiatives. For example, a Just Transitions Subcommittee was established, and they developed an important rubric through which climate policies need to be assessed. The Agency also conducted direct outreach to a range of stakeholders — including many individuals and groups who have historically been left out of similar processes. The Agency hosted a suite of in-person and online forums, and provided multiple opportunities for public engagement.
This work is just a starting point, and now the Climate Council and legislature need to undertake much more extensive outreach — particularly to historically marginalized Vermonters — as the policies and priorities are developed and refined. Further, the state should adopt an Environmental Justice policy in the coming year. An Environmental Justice policy would require state agencies to incorporate environmental justice principles into their work, establish an Advisory Council on Environmental Justice within the Agency of Natural Resources, and require the creation of an environmental justice mapping tool.
Vermont invested in smart growth solutions to support affordable housing, while taking initial steps to better protect our forests, wetlands, and other invaluable natural resources. For example, the legislature dedicated $3.6 million to the Downtown & Village Tax Credit Program which funded 28 projects in designated downtowns and villages in 2021. This support helped to spur $83 million in building rehabilitation and other improvements, such as the renovation of the vacant Brandon high school into co-housing apartments. The state also invested significant resources into the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board, which is funding both affordable housing and conservation projects across the state.
The Climate Action Plan underscored that accessible and affordable housing and transportation options remain a challenge for too many Vermonters. Having smart growth policies in place, and funding them appropriately, will help us to grow in ways that support both our communities and our environment.
Vermont enacted a nation-leading bill to protect Vermonters from toxic PFAS chemicals. By banning these “forever chemicals” from food packaging, firefighting foam, carpets and rugs, and ski wax, Vermont took a big step forward in turning off the tap that allowed these harmful chemicals to flow into our state.
We can continue this momentum by banning PFAS and other harmful chemicals from cosmetics. Further, we must work to hold toxic polluters accountable for the harms they cause our people and environment. In particular, we should hold corporate polluters responsible for paying the medical monitoring costs for victims of toxic contamination.
As I reflect back on 2021, I will remember it as a year where we faced many difficulties, and yet came together to take unprecedented steps to build a better Vermont. We made notable progress on addressing the climate crisis, worked to take full advantage of new federal funding to make generational investments in clean water, affordable housing, and conservation, and prioritized racial justice and equity in ways that I’ve never seen before from a Vermont environmental agency.
We have so much more to do, but if we can make such positive progress in these incredibly challenging times, I’m excited to see what we can accomplish together in the year ahead. Happy New Year, everyone.
Lauren Hierl is the executive director of Vermont Conservation Voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.