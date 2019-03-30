There are more than 89,000 chemicals on the market in the United States and, since the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was given the authority to regulate chemicals in 1976, only five have been banned. Compare this to the European Union, which has banned more than 1,300 chemicals, many of which are still commonly used in various consumer products, foods, industrial processes, and agriculture in the United States.
Despite our increasing understanding of the dangers to human health and the environment posed by many of these chemicals, it is very unlikely that the EPA will take meaningful action to safeguard American citizens from the largely unregulated proliferation of toxic chemicals in the near future. In fact, under the control of President Trump, the EPA is actually going backwards on their responsibility to protect our air, water, food and consumer products.
Fortunately, in Vermont, action is being taken to protect the health of Vermonters from toxic chemical pollution and to ensure that large corporations are held accountable for releasing such chemicals into the air, land, and water.
The Vermont Senate has voted overwhelmingly to send four bills to the House of Representatives for consideration and, hopefully, action. First, S.55 is legislation designed to fix an existing program to keep toxic chemicals out of children’s products by making it easier to identify and ban the use of such substances. This bill is a version of legislation passed by the Legislature last year, only to be vetoed by Governor Scott. Despite having passed with very strong majorities in both houses, the vote to override the veto was narrowly defeated along partisan lines.
Another important bill (S.37), which focuses on fairness and responsibility, passed the Senate last week. This bill addresses the situation where a large facility releases a toxic chemical into the environment in a way that harms a Vermonter. The bill focuses on who should be responsible for the harm caused by the release. Should Vermonters be able to seek compensation for the harm to their health, property damage, and medical monitoring needed to identify potential health effects from exposure to that toxic substance?
Senator Dick Sears, who knows firsthand the human cost of exposure to toxic chemicals in his hometown of North Bennington, laid out the question in simple terms: either the entity responsible for the pollution pays, the victim contaminated by that pollution pays, or the taxpayer pays. Senators Sears succinctly asked his fellow senators: in what other area of the law do we make the victims pay for harm done to them?
Further, a bill related to toxic PFAS chemicals passed the Senate with a unanimous vote last week. The bill (S.49) requires the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources to develop drinking water and surface water standards for PFAS chemicals. This bill will help ensure Vermonters are not being exposed to high levels of these chemicals. PFAS is the class of toxic “Teflon” chemicals that includes PFOA and PFOS, which have been discovered in Vermont drinking water wells, including in the Bennington area, and pose significant threats to public health and the environment.
Finally, a bill (S.40) also passed the Senate that would require testing for lead in drinking water in all Vermont schools and child care facilities. This bill will help ensure Vermont schoolchildren aren’t being unnecessarily exposed to a potent neurotoxin. That bill is currently being debated in the House, and we hope to see action soon.
In combination, these four bills reflect an important step in the right direction. Among the most important responsibilities of government is the protection of the health and well-being of citizens, including the health of our environment. The federal government is failing to live up to its responsibility, and that task is increasingly falling on state and local governments to fill that void.
In the coming weeks, the Vermont House has the opportunity to move forward these important bills and send the legislation to Governor Scott for his signature. Given the fact that the governor vetoed two toxic chemical reform bills last year, we hope to see overwhelming votes in the Legislature in support of each of these bills to protect our health and communities, so they can be sure to go into law and begin to tilt our regulations toward protecting people rather than polluters.
Brian Shupe is executive director of the Vermont Natural Resources Council. He lives in Waitsfield.
