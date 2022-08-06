This past month has been one of extreme weather across the globe. The United States has had a continuation of the western drought, extending up into Oregon where temperatures were above 105°F for several days. With high temperatures came several wildfires. In the United Kingdom, temperatures rose above 40°C (104°F) for the first time, and 34 weather stations broke their all-time records. The U.K. temperature map matched the one the Met Office predicted a couple of years ago for 2050. The Met Office chief of science and technology, Stephen Belcher, said, with British understatement: “I wasn’t expecting to see this in my career, but the U.K. has just exceeded 40°C.”

The still more extreme heat wave in southern Europe is a warning of how far we’ve pushed the planet’s climate into dangerous territory, and how unprepared we are for what’s coming. Santarem in Portugal reached 46.3°C (115.3°F) and Alamonte in Spain hit 45.6°C, approaching temperatures in the Sahara. These record extremes are related to a split in the jet stream with a region of upper level low-pressure air that was stalled off the coast of Portugal for days. It is known as a “cutoff low” because it was cut off from the normal mid-latitude westerly winds, and it is pumping hot air northward from the Sahara. Wildfires are burning in many countries. These temperatures have never been seen in the weather records over Europe which extend back two centuries.

