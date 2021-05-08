Spring is finally here. And for me, that means getting my hands dirty to prepare my small garden for the growing season ahead and daydreaming about that summer day when I can eat tomatoes off the vine. I’m still new to gardening, but I learned early on just how important healthy soils and clean compost are for my vegetables.
Composting is not just good for our gardens. Managing food waste to recover valuable resources is critical if we are serious about fighting climate change and building a community-based food system.
Food waste that winds up in landfills produces methane, a powerful greenhouse gas. But just keeping food out of the landfill isn’t enough. We need to start by reducing waste in the first place, diverting healthy food to people who need it most, and providing our farmers with a steady stream of material so they can work their magic and put nutrients back into our food system and our soils.
In Vermont, we know the benefits that flow from good management of these organic materials. In fact, our Universal Recycling Law creates a food recycling system that ensures excess food becomes resources for our communities and agricultural system before it is used for other activities like energy recovery.
The law includes a mandate to manage excess food in accordance with a hierarchy of priority uses: (1) reduction of overall waste; (2) diversion for human consumption; (3) diversion for agricultural uses; (4) composting and land application; and (5) energy recovery. To help achieve this hierarchy, the law requires generators of food waste to separate food from packaging at the time the food waste is generated. This is important because it ensures food waste does not become contaminated with plastics and can be diverted to the highest value uses.
Vermont has been a national leader on this issue in many ways. But we may be getting off track. The Agency of Natural Resources has not always enforced the organics management provisions of the law and, as a result, we are in danger of moving closer toward an industrial model and further away from the true food recycling system the legislators envisioned.
In an industrialized system, food is not separated from packaging at the source. Instead, generators send still packaged food off to de-packaging machines, which mechanically separate the food from mostly plastic and Styrofoam packaging. The organic stream produced from these machines, which may end up in our soils, can become contaminated with microplastics.
Microplastics — small pieces of plastic material — are increasingly present in our natural environment. Studies show these tiny plastic particles may pose serious risks to public health. When introduced into our soils, microplastics not only impact plant growth, but, furthermore, might accumulate and contaminate human food systems. Even worse, these microplastics might be carriers for other toxic chemicals.
At the same time, the packaging becomes too contaminated to recycle and is either sent to be landfilled or incinerated. This industrial model might create market barriers to smaller businesses that helped build our organic recycling systems and infrastructure and who recycle these materials back into the local food system.
This is far too great of a price to pay for so-called “convenience.” And it is not consistent with the Universal Recycling Law.
But we can get back on track. We need the Agency of Natural Resources to uphold all aspects of the law so we are truly returning these valuable resources to our communities and the local food system while keeping food out of landfills at the same time. This has always been the intent of the law, and it’s time those in charge step up and enforce it.
Jen Duggan is Conservation Law Foundation Vermont’s vice president and director.
