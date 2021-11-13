The term “climate refugee” usually conjures up stereotypical visions of exotic people in distant locales: Pacific islanders on sinking atolls, North and East Africans bedeviled by drought and warfare, or maybe polar bears stranded on shrinking ice floes. But it turns out that climate migration is not nearly that remote and the victims are not foreign. As the cheesy old sci-fi movies direly warned about aliens, they are already living among us. And that’s a good thing.
In the spring of 2020 when COVID hit full force, people who owned second homes in the state or found rentals, moved here seeking safety and sanity. The real estate market went ballistic as panic-stricken city dwellers snapped up available housing at what for them were bargain prices. Some locals either struggled to find and keep housing, or were able to cash-in on the influx.
The little town of Winhall achieved its 15 minutes of fame when The New York Times ran a story about their struggles to cope as the population leapt from about 800 to nearly 10,000 that summer. That mad crush has eased along with the COVID panic as folks re-relocate back closer to work, family and familiar comforts. A year of Vermont winter, mud season and endemic ticks might also be encouraging that move “back home.”
Of course, COVID has not subsided and Vermont is currently experiencing a record number of infections, mostly as result of the delta variant. Only the panic has subsided; the caution and common sense precautions we followed have slipped, as well, proving there is no safe place to hide from this virus.
Hard numbers are easy to find but more difficult to interpret. The 2020 census found statewide population growth of about 18,000 people in the last decade. For a fun, interactive and slightly nerdy-wonkish map of town-by-town population change, look here: vcgi.vermont.gov/data-release/2020-census-data online. Chittenden County saw the lion’s share of that growth, but a deeper dig shows spikes in ski communities and dips in college towns as people sought out rentals and vacation homes, and campuses shut down because of COVID restrictions. Whether these changes are permanent or represent short term fluctuations, we won’t know for a few more years.
But my personal projection, supported not just by real estate anecdotes, but by numerous studies and the Environmental Protection Agency, is that even as the COVID influx wanes, we are seeing the early stages of domestic climate migration. Vermont is an alluring refuge from the persistent drought and wildfires and hurricanes afflicting so many parts of this country. We can add brutal heat waves, salt infiltration of drinking water, and intensifying rainfall to the expanding list.
But we know, just as Vermont is not immune to COVID, we are by no means immune to climate change. Our location and climate spare us the more brutal impacts, and we are trying to proactively plan our adaptation. Climate-driven extreme weather events show no sign of slowing down and increasingly, those who have the means and the ability to relocate are looking toward to northern New England. This will bring its own challenges in terms of housing availability, infrastructure and planning for our own looming climate impacts like flooding, ticks, species and habitat loss, and changing growing seasons.
These new Vermonters are the vanguard of our own climate migration and, yes, they are already living among us, bringing their skills and knowledge and contributing to the vitality of Vermont. And their numbers will grow in the coming years.
Robin Chesnut-Tangerman lives in Middletown Springs. He is a regular contributor to the Weekly Planet series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.