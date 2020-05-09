With changes to virtually all aspects of our daily lives due to the pandemic, we are continually being asked to rethink the ways we usually do things. Many people are working remotely for the first time. Kids are being homeschooled. People are staying six or more feet apart, and wearing masks in public spaces. Even the proudly traditional Vermont Legislature established new ways to hold hearings online and vote remotely.
Now, many Vermonters are wondering what our elections will look like this year – and how we need to change our voting practices in the time of a pandemic.
Like me, you probably watched with horror as voters in Wisconsin lined up for hours at limited polling places, after the conservative Wisconsin Supreme Court refused to postpone their elections. People were literally forced to choose between their right to vote and putting their health at risk. Now, unfortunately, the Wisconsin Department of Health is reporting dozens of cases of COVID-19 linked to people who voted in-person that day.
None of us want to put Vermont voters or poll workers at risk, so we’re faced with important decisions about how voting can safely happen in Vermont in 2020. Secretary of State Jim Condos, who oversees our state elections, was authorized by the Vermont Legislature to develop new procedures for this year’s elections to protect the health and safety of voters, election workers and candidates.
Secretary Condos and his team have been working hard to develop a robust plan that includes important changes to our usual voting methods to better protect public health – including a plan to send each registered voter their ballot in the mail for the November elections. That would allow as many Vermonters as possible to cast their votes from the safety of their own homes. The election plan Secretary Condos has put forward is prudent, given the many unknowns about what will be happening with the COVID-19 crisis in November.
Governor Scott must approve any plan developed by the secretary of state before it can be implemented. Unfortunately, the governor is raising concerns about vote-by-mail, like we’re seeing from many of his national Republican colleagues. Hopefully, this is not a sign that Vermont is getting mired in national political dynamics.
Unlike what we’ve seen in many other states in recent years, Vermont has made notable progress making it easier for people to vote. We have no-excuse absentee voting, where anyone can request and return their ballot through the mail without having to give an explanation. Already, about 30% of Vermont voters cast their ballots this way.
We also have automatic voter registration through the DMV, which helps register more voters and helps us maintain an accurate voter database. And, we have same-day voter registration, so you can show up at the polls, register to vote, and cast your ballot, all on Election Day.
This year, we should strive to provide opportunities for safe in-person voting (which our elections officials are working on), to help ensure access for all voters — including those with disabilities, voters who speak multiple languages, and voters experiencing homelessness.
But in a time of social distancing, we also need to implement additional strategies to ensure safe access to the polls. That’s why there is a lot of momentum behind expanding vote-by-mail opportunities this year.
There are already five states (red, blue and purple) with universal vote-by-mail systems: Utah, Oregon, Washington, Colorado and Hawaii. A number of other states are starting to commit to expanded vote-by-mail programs this year, including neighboring Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Vote-by-mail programs have been in place elsewhere for many years, so we have a lot of data to learn from so we can effectively structure a program that will work well for Vermont.
Notably, vote-by-mail states have higher than average voter turnout. And, by having your ballot at home, people have the time and opportunity to do research, making them more likely to vote on every item on their ballot, increasing participation in important races up and down the ballot. Vote-by-mail systems are also popular with voters, as shown consistently in polling.
It’s worth noting that, despite extensive evidence to the contrary, the Trump White House and their allies have started calling into question the security of vote-by-mail systems. However, as The New York Times Editorial Board noted on March 21, “states that use vote-by-mail have encountered essentially zero fraud: Oregon, the pioneer in this area, has sent out more than 100 million mail-in ballots since 2000, and has documented only about a dozen cases of proven fraud.” Vermont has been recognized as having one of the most secure election systems in the country, and we can continue that tradition with a vote-by-mail option.
I must admit, I love going to the polls on Election Day, seeing local candidates and showing my children how democracy works. But in these difficult times, we are much better off committing to – and preparing for – safe and accessible ways for people to vote this year. We should move forward with Secretary of State Condos’s plan to implement vote-by-mail for the November elections, while maintaining safe in-person voting options, and educating the public on new ways they can vote this year. This way, we can ensure no Vermonter will be forced to choose between their health and their right to vote.
Lauren Hierl is executive director of Vermont Conservation Voters.
