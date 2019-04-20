You may have noticed the New York City High Line has been in the news lately. The renowned public park might not be new news, but it certainly continues to be a phenomenon. It is an example of the brilliance that can come from ordinary citizens taking action at the micro-community level for the greater good of the whole. It’s a “when the people will lead …” kind of thing.
Interestingly, the elevated rail line’s rescue from neglect was intended as an economic boost for the community of Chelsea, the borough of New York where the High Line has been transformed. But its success came to be so much more than a leg up for the community. It is now a world-class destination for millions of visitors every year, an inspiration and a place of learning.
I have frequently compared the former derelict High Line with our long-ignored Winooski as it passes through Montpelier. What would a rescue of the corridor along the Onion River look like for our Capital City?
The answer to that question has been waiting on the shelves in City Hall for decades. Here’s part of the opening paragraph of one such plan from the 2002 Montpelier River Corridor Restoration Committee: “The Winooski River and its shorelines form a centerpiece of Montpelier’s landscape. Over the past 30 years, measures have been taken to greatly improve the quality of the waters. Improvements along the banks have been undertaken as well, and others have been proposed.” Sadly, little has happened to achieve that optimistic vision.
But the stars may be aligned this year to put our Winooski River Corridor Restoration front and center. Such a local initiative could become a model of how to care for and clean up our forgotten urban river fronts in the Green Mountain State. More significantly, perhaps, is that it could also serve as an example of the power of local action to cope with and mitigate against the brutalities of climate change.
Bill McKibben notes in his new book “Falter,” that joining others in taking action can have a powerful positive psychological impact on those individuals who seek to do something about the overwhelming challenges of climate change.
While efforts to implement plans like the 2002 proposal have met with slow, if not glacially paced responses, climate change has brought an urgency to actualize them. Increased precipitation and more single large rainfall events leave the Winooski vulnerable to flooding, and all too often at risk of receiving polluted stormwater and sewage from combined sewer overflows.
This summer, the city’s planning department and the Montpelier Planning Commission are working on a Downtown Master Plan. That plan will include the exploration of the Winooski’s riparian corridor as part of a green stormwater infrastructure. This summer is our collective opportunity to participate in the making of the long anticipated restoration of the Winooski River Corridor.
To augment the city’s initiative, the nonprofit Sustainable Montpelier Coalition is organizing residents to participate in the planning process. SMC and the Montpelier Tree Board are offering a May 1 workshop at Hunger Mountain Co-op to help neighbors learn about ways to slow down stormwater and clean it up before letting it seep on down to the river.
Now, with the realization that climate change is giving the Northeast increased precipitation and more individual heavy rain events, action is being spurred. Imagine a riverside corridor that weaves together a landscape of riparian plants, green stormwater controls, and interactive opportunities designed to inform and deepen the relationship between us and the river.
If the people will lead …
Elizabeth Courtney is an author, a licensed landscape architect, former chair of Act 250’s Environmental Board and former executive director of the Vermont Natural Resources Council. She may be reached at elizabethcourtneyvt@gmail.com
