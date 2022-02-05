This summer, towns in southern Vermont saw firsthand what it can mean for our communities when they aren’t yet climate-resilient. A summer storm brought about 5 inches of rain, which washed out roads and culverts. Millions of dollars in damage was ultimately reported.
A recent University of Vermont study estimated Vermont could expect increased risk of flood damage due to climate change, with more than $5.2 billion in damages expected in the coming years. This study underscored the necessity of cutting climate pollution as swiftly as possible, and also preparing our communities for the impacts of a changing climate that are already underway.
With the adoption of a Climate Action Plan last month, the Vermont Climate Council — created with the enactment of the Global Warming Solutions Act in 2020 — put the state on a path to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the coming years.
Shifting our reliance away from fossil fuels to generate electricity, heat our homes and businesses, and power our transportation systems, is a massive undertaking that will not only enable us to achieve our moral and legal obligations to reduce global warming, but also create economic opportunity for Vermonters and create much greater energy independence.
Much of the attention given to the Climate Action Plan has focused on the strategies and actions for reducing climate pollution. However, the Plan also sets forth a host of additional strategies for increasing Vermont’s resilience — our ability to adapt to an increasingly warmer world.
Building resilience is critical because — despite our essential ongoing efforts to reduce climate pollution — Vermont’s climate is changing, and is expected to continue warming because of the amount of carbon that’s already been released into the atmosphere.
That is a finding of last year’s Vermont Climate Assessment prepared by the University of Vermont. That study found that the state’s average annual temperature has warmed by nearly 2°F, and precipitation has increased by 21%, during the past century. An increasingly warmer and wetter Vermont will impact our communities and natural resources for decades to come.
What does resilience look like for Vermont? In some respects, it looks like our history. Fostering land-use patterns that create compact, walkable neighborhoods in and around our traditional centers, while maintaining the state’s forest cover and farm soils, is a key to not only creating transportation options for Vermonters, but maintaining forests and sustainable agriculture enables us to store carbon and maintain local food supplies.
Resilience also means managing our development patterns in a way that avoids the increased risk of flooding associated with a wetter, stormier future. This involves maintaining river corridors free of development, and ensuring that our transportation infrastructure — roads, bridges and culverts — are right-sized to accommodate more intense storms.
Building resilience will require significant public investments — in water and wastewater facilities to support smart growth, in conserving “natural infrastructure” including wetlands, forest blocks, river corridors and other natural features. The good news is that Vermont is in the midst of a once in a generation budgetary windfall because of recent federal legislation. How the state invests these funds could determine whether, and how well, Vermont will adapt to the changes underway. The Vermont Legislature has an opportunity to create a historic Resilience Budget that prioritizes:
— Fostering development, especially compact residential neighborhoods, in and around our villages and downtowns through increased downtown tax credits and affordable housing investments, and investing in new water and wastewater facilities in our smaller villages to support smart growth.
— Strengthening policies that keep Vermont’s forests healthy and intact through changes to Act 250 — Vermont’s land use and development law, expanding the current use program to allow more forest land owners to enroll, maintaining increased funding for the Vermont Housing and Conservation Fund and the Working Lands Enterprise Fund to support forest conservation and forest product industries, and beginning to develop a plan for conserving at least 30% of Vermont’s lands and waters by the year 2030.
Building on past legislation to protect and clean up the state’s rivers, lakes and streams by spending at least $135 million to fix combined sewer overflows, upgrade and create village water and wastewater systems, establish a program to better protect river corridors and riparian areas, and establish a net-gain policy for expanding Vermont’s remaining wetlands.
We will need to maintain these investments over time. Fortunately, through the hard work of Vermont’s congressional delegation, there is a good chance for even greater federal investment in the state’s efforts to reduce climate pollution and build resilience. Indications are that President Biden’s Build Back Better Act remains a possibility. Even a scaled-down version could provide the resources needed to implement the resilience aspects of the state’s Climate Action Plan and prepare the state for a warmer and wetter future.
Brian Shupe is executive director of the Vermont Natural Resources Council.
