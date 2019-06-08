We’ve talked about the polluting effects of too much CO2 in the atmosphere since the mid 1960s, when Lyndon Johnson was president. Bill McKibben, in 1989, introduced us to the “End of Nature.” And the IPCC, in 2019, gave us a decade to stop burning fossil fuel, or else … Or else we will have what David Wallace-Wells calls an Uninhabitable Earth. That is an astounding half-century of inertia on an extremely well-documented issue.
After more than 50 years of virtually ignoring the warnings about climate change, we are now, arguably, in a slow-motion state of climate emergency. Some would call it a crisis.
Bill Moyers, speaking to a group of journalists at the Guardian last month, focused on the importance of the free press. He likened our situation today to the conditions leading up to World War II, when Edward R. Murrow, who was stationed in London for CBS, was covering the news from Western Europe. Moyers said:
“These reporters spread across Europe as the ‘phony war’ of 1939–40 played out, much like the slow-motion catastrophe of global warming plays out in our time. They saw the threat posed by the Nazis, and they struggled to get the attention of an American public back home exhausted and drained by the Great Depression.”
In September 1939, with Europe hours away from going up in flames, the powers at CBS in New York ordered Murrow … to feature an entertainment broadcast spotlighting dance music from nightspots in London, Paris and Hamburg. “‘They say there’s so much bad news out of Europe, they want some good news,’ Murrow (in London) snapped over the phone. The show, scheduled to be broadcast just as Germany was about to rape Poland, would be called ‘Europe Dances’. Finally, Murrow decreed, ‘The hell with those bastards in New York. It may cost us our jobs, but we’re just not going to do it’.”
War is surely a frightening prospect, but the truth must be faced, as Murrow and his team proved. The concept of climate change is paralyzing, but our inability to respond to it could be reversed if we would create a plan of action. We understand that there are two basic categories of actions to take, mitigation and adaptation. We can mitigate against and even reverse the creation of more CO2, by stopping the burning of fossil fuels, by putting a price on carbon or by taking other actions, such as those outlined in Paul Hawken’s book “Drawdown.” Mitigation is a difficult area to succeed in, unless there is cooperation and coordination, among and between states and nations. We all know where things stand on that measure.
On the very local level, we can at least begin to protect ourselves against the ravages of climate change already in the works, such as, heatwaves, fire, floods and storms. The adaptive actions needed to be taken here in Vermont relate mostly, but not exclusively, to the dramatic increase in precipitation and the volume and severity of individual storm events. These are on-the-ground activities that can work most effectively in a local community setting, such as building green infrastructure projects designed to slow down, clean up and gradually release cleaned-up stormwater into our rivers and streams.
On May 30, the Sustainable Montpelier Coalition and the Unitarian Universalist Church’s Climate Action Team presented meteorologist Roger Hill, who lectured to a packed house at the UU Church in Montpelier. He focused on the science behind the climate disruptions caused by too much carbon in the atmosphere, and painted a picture of a frightening future playing out in Central Vermont.
But we do have adaptive, as well as some mitigative options, available to us. If we act now, they will bring better results. The City of Montpelier is about to develop a master plan for the downtown. There will be a series of public meetings for listening and expressing ideas. Please make sure the mayor and the city council, the steering committee and the consultants hear from you. Tell them that it is important to have an adaptation strategy for stormwater management. Right now climate change is polluting the Winooski, and the river is more flood-prone than ever before.
Will we let inertia win the day? Or will we act now, to make Montpelier a safer, happier place to live, work, play and learn?
Elizabeth Courtney is an author, a licensed landscape architect, former chair of Act 250’s Environmental Board and former executive director of the Vermont Natural Resources Council. She lives in Montpelier.
