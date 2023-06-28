It’s shameful that, until this moment, there has been nothing in the way of a statewide strategy to end homelessness.

When the state opened motels to homeless community members in the early days of the pandemic, many Vermonters, myself included, breathed a sigh of relief. We knew that extended stays for these vulnerable households would offer new stability and lower risks from COVID.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0