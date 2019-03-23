Eleven years ago, my wife Jessica and I relocated to the state of Vermont. Although we didn’t grow up here, at heart, we have always been Vermonters. Throughout our lives and, more importantly, when it mattered most, we were able to recognize in the state of Vermont an appreciation of place and the support of communities that reflected our own values and priorities. It’s this that attracted us to the Green Mountain State.
Inspired by a history of successful brands in Vermont, we wanted to build a company planted in the fertile soil of the working landscape with our roots extending into the richness of values, community and economic opportunity. Shortly after moving here, we started Vermont Farm Table, a wood manufacturer in Bristol. We started with a 30-year vision to become a company all Vermonters would be proud of. We make real, solid wood furniture with natural materials in our state-of-the-art facility. Roughly 25 percent of our raw materials are directly sourced from Vermont’s working landscape and forest.
Two years ago, we applied for a Working Lands Grant. Our grant was specifically organized around further development of the local supply chain and expanding our commercial business team. With the seeds from the Working Lands Grant, our initial investment went directly into hiring our first commercial sales person. Eighteen months later, we now have a team of six and growing. These types of investments are risky for small companies, but can become the fuel for future growth, when realized. Within a year of this investment, our commercial sales comprised more than 80 percent of our company’s revenue.
Vermont Farm Table makes a premium product that competes at the top of the market in our industry. This enables us to offer a range of employment opportunities from entry-level woodworking through skilled manufacturing positions, as well as management and administrative roles in computer technology, sales, customer service, marketing and management. In January 2017, Vermont Farm Table employed seven full-time employees. As a result of our investment, we are now able to employ 20 full-time employees, an increase of 13 employees since receiving the Working Lands Grant, and we have plans to hire another five to seven employees this year. We offer full benefits, paid time off, upward mobility and a company-wide bonus and incentive plan. In addition to our own team, we also support many businesses in a network of local service and product suppliers. This ranges from web developers and creative agencies, to packaging suppliers and other business services.
I fully support the Working Lands Initiative. This program is on the leading edge and sets another great example for our nation and fellow states to follow. In 10 years, our company has grown from our barn in the backyard to a state-of-the-art facility with 20 employees, and we are planning our next expansion.
The seeds that are being planted today by the Working Lands Initiative will provide future Vermonters with a bounty in years to come and an ever-increasing network of working lands stewards.
Dustin Glasscoe is founder and CEO of Vermont Farm Table and the recipient of a 2017 Working Lands Grant for commercial development planning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.