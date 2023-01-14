Since a photo of our farm was conveniently used beside Penny Stroop’s perspective piece last week, I am happy to respond to it. First, I would like to reassure our customers that our farm is not one that embraces her messages about the safety and necessity of conventional herbicides and pesticides. Though Yoder farm is not certified organic, we make a point of following the protocols required for such certification.

Though Penny claims there are no good reasons to demonize pesticides and herbicides, I would contend there is compelling evidence that the science funded by agrichemical companies, and the agencies that revolve doors with their leadership, is actually serving the financial interests of those companies and not farmers or the American people. To plagiarize Mark Twain, there are lies, damned lies and “science.”

