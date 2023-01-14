Since a photo of our farm was conveniently used beside Penny Stroop’s perspective piece last week, I am happy to respond to it. First, I would like to reassure our customers that our farm is not one that embraces her messages about the safety and necessity of conventional herbicides and pesticides. Though Yoder farm is not certified organic, we make a point of following the protocols required for such certification.
Though Penny claims there are no good reasons to demonize pesticides and herbicides, I would contend there is compelling evidence that the science funded by agrichemical companies, and the agencies that revolve doors with their leadership, is actually serving the financial interests of those companies and not farmers or the American people. To plagiarize Mark Twain, there are lies, damned lies and “science.”
To be clear, the scientific method is the most useful one that humans have discovered for determining empirical truth about the world. However, much like the very useful tool of statistics, its application and discoveries can be misleading. Claims about science can be used to create perceptions of things like safety by methods as varied as statistical manipulation (Mark Twain’s point), cherry picking which science to highlight and which to ignore, research funding and even outright burying data for decades.
A recent example of data burial was the discovery that, for over 30 years, Monsanto had hidden results about how carcinogenic glyphosate (Round-Up) is. Monsanto went bankrupt over the lawsuits and ran to the arms of mommy-Bayer, which happens to be a funder for the Northeast Agribusiness and Feed Alliance (NEAFA) which Penny represents. Check out the journalist Carey Gillam for more on this story and others. Scientists who have done incredibly deep dives on the potential harms of glyphosate include MIT senior researcher Stephanie Seneff (author of “Toxic Legacy”) and Don Huber, an agronomist from Purdue.
Another fascinating case of an agrichemical company manipulating science is that described by the scientist Tyrone Hayes, who can be found on YouTube. He was funded by Syngenta to study the effects of atrazine. According to him, the company then hired thugs to attempt to keep him from publishing his results, which included the startling discovery that exposure to the chemical can cause amphibians, like frogs, to become transsexual (specifically male frogs would become female and begin laying eggs). Sounds like science fiction, but he heroically published the results anyway. Atrazine is still used pervasively as a weed killer, clocking in second to glyphosate here in the United States. Both chemicals are found in more than 30% of groundwater samples.
Articles like Penny’s also manipulate perceptions about science and farming, to serve as public relations and propaganda for large corporations that treat farmers like cash cows. A more balanced assessment would mention results such as Rodale Institute’s 40-year side by side trials of organic and conventional (chemical intensive) practices which concluded that, on all studied metrics (farm profitability, soil and water health, yields, etc.), organic systems outperformed chemical agriculture.
Science can look like Moms Across America’s recent examination of school lunches for toxins and nutritional content. The results were incredibly disturbing: 100% of the samples were high in heavy metals, 97% had glyphosate, and some 70% had other agrichemical residues. The nutritional content was negligible. I wouldn’t expect companies like Bayer and Syngenta, or public relations organizations like NEAFA, to do this science. But why isn’t the FDA, or the USDA, making an effort? Is it because their scientists are too busy propping up corporate safety narratives? Are they simply examining the wrong problems? Asking the wrong questions?
Our society is experiencing two related crises that are likely to derail our civilization. All chronic diseases (cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, autism, inflammation of all sorts … the list is long) continue on a trajectory of exponential rise, while the ecology of the planet is apparently coming apart at the seams (species extinction, insect apocalypse, climate change, dying oceans … the list is long). Our culture’s response, guided by “science” and technocratic sycophants, is apparently to treat the symptoms rather than the causes of these problems. This amounts to slapping Band-Aids on the gushing chest wound that is our children’s future, while pretending science has nothing to say about how we got the chest wound.
Actually, science has a lot to say about those causes, and something called “Regenerative Agriculture” is a result of that examination. The evidence of independent scientists and farmers, doctors like Mark Hyman, organizations like NOFA or the Bionutrient Food Association, and companies like Advancing Eco Agriculture, is now quite definitive: a regenerative agricultural paradigm has the capacity to regenerate human health, as well as the health of soil, water and atmosphere. The first step is redirecting some of our scientific brainpower to examining root causes.
Ryan Yoder owns Yoder Farm in Danby.
Editor’s note: I apologize for selecting the file photograph of the Yoder Farm that accompanied the Stroop commentary in last weekend’s Perspective section. My haste to find an image showed a lack of respect for the farm, its owners and staff. I regret my lapse in judgment. ~ Steven Pappas, executive editor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.