Editor’s note: Recently, Republican candidate for lieutenant governor Joe Benning penned a commentary that was a letter to Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor David Zuckerman. We asked Zuckerman to write a letter in response.
Dear Joe:
Vermonters want to know the values and views of the person they hire as lieutenant governor in case that person ends up having to serve as governor. They also value the leadership potential that a lieutenant governor has during their tenure.
I have served in public office as the lieutenant governor, as a state senator, and as a state representative for over 20 years. During my time as a legislator I led and collaborated on a wide variety of bills: from raising the minimum wage, to marriage equality, affordable housing to GMO labeling, clean water and beyond. I worked with legislators of all political parties and backgrounds, organizations from around the state, advocates, and with everyday Vermonters to get these laws passed.
When I ran for lieutenant governor in 2016, it was because I saw the opportunity that the office provided to work with people from around the state to advocate for change that would positively impact their lives. The lieutenant governor, in addition to the crucial core functions of the position, has a statewide platform to work with the elected officials, organizations, advocates, and Vermonters that I have spent years building relationships with to create a better Vermont.
During my previous tenure as lieutenant governor, I sent out a statewide newsletter that helped inform people about what was happening in Montpelier and provided them with information about how they could use their voices to create the change that they wanted to see. I also organized the Lieutenant Governor’s Movie Series so Vermonters from across the state could come together to learn and discuss some of the critical issues facing our state. I facilitated important conversations all across the state, and brought people together to learn from each other, which then led to citizen participation and policy changes.
These are just a few of the ways that I have used the office of the lieutenant governor to move our state forward, and I look forward to finding even more ways to engage people and work with folks from around the state to create positive change.
From the moment that I stepped into the lieutenant governor’s office in 2016, I offered to work with Gov. Scott. I believe that there are many opportunities for bipartisan and nonpartisan cooperation. I hope Gov. Scott will be open to working with whoever is elected our next lieutenant governor.
As Vermont moves forward, recovering from the pandemic, we must solve the housing crisis that has been exacerbated by the large influx of new residents who have paid inflated prices for Vermont property, outbidding Vermont workers, and driving up prices. We must stabilize and strengthen our child care sector to fulfill the needs of Vermont’s children and parents and employers. Child care workers, and senior care workers, and so many others must be paid adequately for the critical work they are doing.
We must take steps to address the climate crisis so that we will have the Vermont we love, maple, skiing, and more in the future. We have many challenges ahead and we need leaders who share Vermonters’ ideas about how to move forward.
David Zuckerman is a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor.
