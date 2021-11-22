Afghans are coming to Vermont, and local organizers are getting ready for some of them to come to Rutland.
Last week, the U.S. Committee on Refugees and Immigrants announced that the first 39 Afghan refugees had arrived in Vermont, with several more expected over the holiday weekend. Those first arrivals are being resettled in the Burlington area, but Jennie Gartner, one of the organizers of Rutland Welcomes and the USCRI’s new local coordinator, said some should be on their way to Rutland in the coming weeks.
“It would be surprising to me if there were not people settled in Rutland by the end of the year,” she said.
Vermont was approved to take in 100 Afghans fleeing their home country after the withdrawal of U.S. military forces. Rutland was previously designated a resettlement site for Syrians in 2016, but very few arrived before resettlement of Syrian refugees was suspended under the Trump administration.
With the new group of refugees coming, USCRI plans to connect with people in the community at a variety of events next month.
“Every month, USCRI does two trainings for volunteers,” Gartner said. “The ways people can be involved are many.”
The orientations, Gartner said, help people understand the different ways they can volunteer.
“It’s not Afghan-specific,” she said. “It’s specific to USCRI’s optics in Vermont.”
USCRI is also planning open community meetings with partners in Rutland to provide background on how the committee works and on the people who are coming. Gartner said that while the former is largely unchanged from the Syrian resettlement, arrivals won’t be as staggered because the government is trying to get Afghan refugees off of U.S. military bases quickly.
“It’s very different because of the nature of the people and their situation,” she said. “The government evacuated these people all at once. Now they’re on military bases and we need to get them to their permanent homes as quick as possible.”
Before they get to those permanent homes, Gartner said, the refugees will stay with host families. Gartner said 10 families have already volunteered in the greater Rutland area.
“Some of these people reached out before the call was even out,” she said. “I’ve spoken with a couple people who own property in Rutland who’ve been very gracious and very welcoming.”
Gartner said the state is lobbying to be sent more refugees beyond the initial 100.
“I’m sure the State Department will think about it because they have lots and lots of people they need to help,” she said.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
