The first in a series of free educational boxes available for kids in Rutland County is expected to be released in about a week as the start of a series planned to help children learn about themselves and their place in the community.
Last year, “Out of the Box-es” prepared and gave away about 10,000 boxes in an effort to provide local kids with fun, positive and educational material during a summer when the pandemic saw many camps, summer classes and other common summer activities canceled. The program, created by a large number of community partners and spearheaded by Kimberly Griffin, a 4-H educator for Rutland and Bennington counties as part of the UVM Extension, was so popular, it’s returning with the first box set to be released July 1 and the other four being released every two weeks thereafter.
After more than a year living in a world reshaped by a pandemic, organizers decided the overall theme would be to tell children, “You Belong Here.” Two of the boxes will be specific to the idea of “you” which Griffin said would include “self-care and who we are in our bodies.”
Included will be links to videos on breathing techniques and “bath fizzies,” that can be used to add bubbles to a bath.
“We all have skin and we all have bodies and those bodies need to be cared for, so there’s also toothpaste and toothbrushes and thank you to the local dentist’s office for donating them. There’s oatmeal and honey to make a facial spa mask,” Griffin said.
That first box will have pieces that will prompt young users to write in a journal. The first box is expected to be cut into pieces and the “journal prompts” will be used throughout the summer.
Other elements include activities like instructions about how to make a fruit-cup ice pop or invitations to live supporting events which will be hosted, in the city, by the staff at the Rec Department and the Partners for Prevention from Rutland Regional Medical Center.
Jamie Bentley, community impact coordinator for Rutland Regional Medical Center, said a lot of work went into the content of the boxes to find a way to develop a sense of identity.
“They’ve done a fantastic job of making content for these boxes that really will help kids and their families connect with who they are and how they can take care of themselves,” she said.
As part of the Rutland Youth Coalition, Bentley said she gets to participate in “amazing projects like the boxes” that support local young people.
“I think what I am most excited about for all of these boxes is, to me, the foundation is connection — we’re coming out of a time when it was hard to connect with people physically and, in turn, I think it hindered people’s ability to connect with themselves, connect with others and connect with their community — I think that’s beautiful and amazing,” Bentley added.
Bentley pointed out that kids who have strong connections will be less likely to make risky decision as they get older.
The remaining boxes in the series will include activities that will allow kids to explore the various aspects of their own identities, how kids form relationships within their own families or the family they develop as they live in the community and the ways people are supported by their larger community and how they can support the community in turn.
In 2020, the boxes were put together and packed by volunteers working from the Vermont Farmers Food Center. This year, that job will be handled by students in the EPIC program at Rutland Middle School.
Griffin called it “youth serving youths.”
Many of the boxes will be provided to the Rutland City Recreation and Parks Department and the Rutland City Schools Tapestry program. Others will be provided to the EPIC school program, which has a presence in about a half dozen Rutland County schools.
Boxes will be distributed to Rutland Free Library, the libraries in Poultney and Brandon, and the public libraries and recreation departments in Fair Haven and Castleton.
Griffin and Bentley said residents of other Rutland County communities, whose children were not involved in the recreation departments in Rutland City, Fair Haven and Castleton, could talk to the staff at their local library about getting a box.
Visit charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/2021outofthebox to find the fundraiser for Out of the Box-es.
Bentley called the message of this year’s boxes “so perfect for where we are right now.”
“We’re just letting our kids know, this is where you belong, no matter where it is. Whether it’s in your own body, whether it’s in this family, whether it’s in this community, you are supposed to be here, and we welcome you here. I think that is a message that kids can’t hear enough,” she said.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
