7 Year Old. Neutered Male. Domestic Long Hair. Brown and White Tabby. 15.2 lbs.
Hello! I am Paco. It’s a pleasure to meet you! I arrived at RCHS on January 19. I was adopted originally from here but was returned because I was having issues using my litterbox. I have had a complete medical check and I am healthy. The vet thinks I may have had issues due to stress. I am doing fine here, but if I went home with you, I would need to have a special room with my litterbox in it. I really am a handsome fella and am worth the extra time it might take to get me adjusted to a new home! If you find me simply irresistible, stop by and say hi!
