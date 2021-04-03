A long-planned expansion of services and opportunities from the Parent Child Center of Rutland County will allow the agency to do more to assist the working poor and address local issues of poverty, according to Mary Feldman, executive director for the center.
Feldman said the goal is to transform the campus on Chaplin Avenue, used for the early-childhood education program, as it’s being developed to what will be called One PCC Place, which will be the “home for whole family supports and activities,” Feldman said.
“It has everything there, early childhood education, child care, dining spaces, learning spaces, an after-school program, a high school diploma program, parenting classes, a natural playground, employment pathways, gardens and expanded hours. This isn’t a 9-to-5 social service agency, but this is a community space for people to come together, regardless of income, and participate in having a best life and encouraging each other,” she said.
Feldman said it will open in the fall after securing $1.4 million in loans and grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Community Development Block Grants.
Feldman has big ideas about the difference One PCC Place could bring.
“One of the things that this beautiful community space is going to do, it’s going to break down some of the barriers that are present in Rutland — the idea of the haves and the have-nots. This is a shared space for everyone to have the highest quality early childhood education and to get your high school diploma, to have access to our incredible food pantry that works deeply in partnership with local farmers. There’s such an array of services that you come into the building, and we connect you with what you need,” she said.
Feldman said an ongoing goal is to “remove the barriers that perpetuate poverty.”
“We don’t believe people are poor because they just want to be poor. We believe people are poor because of systemic inequality or, as soon as you get on your feet, you hit something called the ‘benefits cliff,’” she said.
In those cases, a person living with low income may have to choose between working or accepting financial assistance because having a job could mean losing crucial benefits like medical care assistance.
“What we’re noticing is that people aren’t able to live their best lives because they’re navigating this benefits cliff, so we want to jump people over the benefits cliff by providing concrete financial supports, access to social capital (and) better opportunities,” she said.
There are other ways the PCC can help stabilize employment. Feldman said someone might have a job, but need to replace a flat tire to keep that job and the PCC can help with a one-time expense that helps someone continue to be part of the workforce.
Feldman said she hopes that community members will see the possible ways the PCC can help them because she believes that many think of the agency only as “day care for poor folks.”
“What it really is, is comprehensive social services for anybody who needs help,” she said..
Becoming One PCC Place will mean “reconceptualizing” how the agency does business, Feldman said.
“This is not an office building. There are very few offices in this building. Our office is the community. All of our social workers and case managers are in the program with families, all the time. That’s a new idea. Instead of people coming into the office, the office is the program,” she said.
For those who want to help, Feldman suggested coming to visit the PCC in Rutland and making use of their services if needed. Also, she said there are a number of volunteer opportunities and donations can be made through the website at rcpcc.org
Because the services are being expanded, the agency is hiring as well.
The Parent Child Center is a nonprofit organization. There are 15 PCCs across Vermont as part of the Parent Child Center Network.
