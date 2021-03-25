Lace up your best walking shoes or hiking boots, oil up that bike that has been sitting in the garage, pump up the tires and take in spring outdoors in Indianapolis.
This state capital is well known for the popular Indy 500 motor race. However, the central Indiana city is also known for its large number of green spaces and waterways, offering visitors charm and beauty.
Bring your bike or rent one and take in the Indianapolis Cultural Trail. It takes riders through picturesque downtown Indy. With plenty to do along the multiple trails that make up this route, take your time and explore the areas that pique your interests. Walk or bike all or part of the eight-mile trail. There are 29 stations throughout the city for bike sharing.
If you’re looking for a peaceful adventure, take a paddle boat ride on the three-mile loop of the Central Canal. Pedal throughout the city, past the zoo, the Indiana State Museum and White River State Park. If you do not want to rent a boat, take a kayak, rent a bike or just walk along the canal paths.
Fort Harrison State Park
There are many reasons to visit Fort Harrison State Park — birding, walking, jogging, picnicking and more. Spring is the perfect season to be out and about. A walk takes visitors through the woodland filled with wildflowers. In summer, enjoy a canoe trip on Fall Creek. In autumn, the trees burst into their brightest of colors.
The park has beautiful landscapes, an interesting history and was once named Fort Benjamin Harrison. It has a former Citizens’ Military Training camp, Civilian Conservation Corps camp and a World War II prisoner of war camp. Take time to visit the park’s museum.
Fort Ben, as it is often referred to, offers visitors 1,700 acres of the great outdoors. Take Fido to the dog park, visit the nature center, hike (including on a paved multi-use trail), bike, fish or ride horseback. Enjoy a meal, spend the night or take in a round of golf at the Fort Harrison State Park Inn.
Eagle Creek Park
Indianapolis has one of the largest city parks in the U.S., Eagle Creek. With 3,900 acres of forest and 1,400 acres of water, the park has a host of activities for visitors, including boating, hiking and fishing.
Native Americans hunted and fished along the creek before the land was settled. A dam and reservoir were constructed, and the valley filled with water.
Eagle Creek Park’s nature centers offer hands-on experiences for all ages. The Earth Discovery Center has the answers to your nature and wildlife questions. It is a place to greet reptiles, amphibians and more. The Ornithology Center has maps and information on birds recently sighted in the area. The center overlooks the bird sanctuary where visitors will find geese, cormorants, gulls, herons and more. Bring your binoculars and spend some time at the viewing platform.
The area is home to a variety of species throughout the seasons. The best time to bird from late April through mid-May is at sunrise. For more details on birding in the area visit indianabirdingtrail.com.
Eagle Creek also offers a dog park, an area for swimming, a Go Ape Zipline & Adventure Park and the Indy Rowing Center. For more information on events, programs and more visit indyparks.org.
For places to stay and eat while in this capital city go to visitindy.com.
