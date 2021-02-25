PAWLET — The general fund dropped slightly while the highway fund jumped.
The general fund went from $466,727 last year to $463,290, a decrease of $3,437 or less than 1%. The highway budget climbed from $581,878 to $605,354 an increase of $23,476 or about 4%.
Voters are also being asked to allocate $25,000 to the town equipment fund, $17,000 to the capital fund, $135,000 to be split equally between the two fire departments and $10,000 to pave the parking lot at the Pawlet Community Church.
A ballot item also asks if the town wishes to opt-in to retail cannabis sales.
