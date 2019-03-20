1 Year Old. Spayed Female. Pit Bull Mix. 40 lbs.
Oh my, I am so sweet. And gentle. And silly. I’m a goof. And everyone loves me. When we meet I’ll probably roll over so you can give me a belly rub and I’ll love every minute of it! And, of course, I’m adorable. I love being the center of attention and getting lots of love and pampering. I also have nice leash manners and am enjoying walks with the staff and volunteers. I hear spring is coming, so I can’t wait to get outside with my new family and enjoy the warmer weather. I arrived at RCHS on February 22 as a stray from Rutland City. I have no known history with dogs, cats or children, but I may do well with them. If you already have a dog at home it will be important that we meet to make sure we get along. I’m playful and toys are fun, but I really do enjoy being with people. If a lovely young lady like me would make a great addition to your home and family, please stop by and meet me!
