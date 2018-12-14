Dave Pfannenstein’s new job is ... well, a lot like his old job.
But he won't have to work 18-hour days to perform it.
That's a price you pay for running tournaments all over the state for the Vermont Golf Association. Pfannenstein loved the work but when an opportunity to downshift appeared he accepted it. And so, after seven Vermont golf seasons, the man who led the effort to revolutionize operations for the state's governing amateur golf body will call it quits as executive director.
His last day will be Dec. 31.
"It's been a terrific experience. I really thought I would do it for a couple more years," Pfannenstein, 59, said Friday. "I wasn't sending out my resume and looking for another job. This is something that came to me. They knew me and they had a spot and the opportunity was now."
Pfannenstein, who has wintered in Florida for more than 30 years, will be working at Citrus Hills in Hernando, Fla., a 54-hole facility where he will be running golf tournaments and leagues.
"It's right up my alley," he said. "And I won't have to leave the house at 4:30 a.m. and get back at 10 p.m."
His loss will be keenly felt by the VGA as will the loss of his wife, Shari, a rules expert and one of the organization's tireless workers.
"It was a hard decision," said Pfannenstein. "I'll definitely miss it. The VGA has been great to me and the directors I've worked with and the presidents and so on have been outstanding. They let Shari and I and our staff run the business."
The VGA has thrived in the Pfannenstein's tenure, from achieving financial stability to increasing participation in events, as well as improving the quality of events, from state days to major championships like the Vermont Amateur.
He also was instrumental in moving the organization from paper-and-phone-call-type tournament registrations to an efficient, online model that keeps everything in order.
"Nothing falls through the cracks," he said.
"When I came in they were kind of behind in technology. We felt we could improve things a lot. We were able to upgrade the tournaments based on technology and some of our experiences. (The VGA) gave us the opportunity to kind of take it and run with it."
VGA major events may now be followed online with real-time scoring. And, with his experience running events as a PGA pro, and with the help of a dedicated base of volunteers, Pfannenstein has made tournaments more efficient and attractive to both participants and prospective host courses.
Pfannenstein has been in Vermont since 1986 and worked as a PGA professional in venues including the Mount Snow Golf School, Tater Hill, Crown Point, Killington, and Sugarbush.
He leaves the VGA on a very firm footing as it goes about seeking his permanent replacement. An interim executive director will be appointed for the 2019 season.
But many of the faces who have assisted Pfannenstein remain: loyal tournament volunteers like Rick Simpson, Al Potter and Pat Murray, and active players like Bryan Smith, Garren Poirier and Frankie Sanborn who, as members of the board of directors, serve as liasons between the VGA and players.
"Dave always engaged us players to make events stronger,” said Poirier, who has a perspective as a participant in major USGA events. "He worked very hard to host events at popular venues, and brought the VGA alongside some of the best golf associations in the country."
"Since Dave and Shari became part of the VGA, we’ve seen higher levels of competition, and participation levels jump, along with increased excitement for all our events," said Murray, like Simpson a former VGA president.
So now, with a 40-hour-a-week job awaiting him, Pfannenstein is ready to roll up his sleeves and ... play more golf than usual.
"This is my 33rd winter (in Florida) and I've always had a little more time (in the winter), but I'm looking forward to playing a little bit," he said.
"I'm not going to retire but it's certainly a lot less work. I don't think I'll ever retire because I love the business."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.