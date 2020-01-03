PROCTOR — Proctor has athleticism and court sense that is uncommon in the world of small-school girls basketball. Leland & Gray got a heavy dose of those ingredients from in the Phantoms’ 51-11 victory on Friday night in Almo Buggiani Gymnasium.
Those strengths were never on display more than on the first possession of second half. Maddie Flanders stole the ball and threaded a perfect pass to Allie Almond who had anticipated the play and rang up a layup that pushed the lead to 32-6.
It was like that all night.
The biggest challenge to the Phantoms was not Leland & Gray but rather playing its game — doing the right things and not developing any bad habits despite the lopsided margin. That was especially important with another athletic team coming to town on Monday evening — Bellows Falls.
“We tried to run our plays and work on things,” said Proctor’s Rachel Stuhlmueller who had a big game for the Phantoms with 14 points and seven rebounds. “We just tried to run our plays and use each, play as a team.”
Lyndsey Elms had 13 points and played her trademark solid floor game with five assists. Maggie McKearin added 12 points to go with a team-high nine rebounds.
The Phantoms hit the boards hard. Almond had six rebounds and Maddie Flanders and Elms five apiece.
Sophomore Angel Traverse got some minutes late in the game and made the most of her time, connecting on two 3-pointers.
Leland & Gray (3-4) was led by Abby Lowe’s four points.
The Rebels actually led. Lowe scored the game’s first hoop.
Stuhlmueller drove hard to the hoop to tie it and Elms scored on a fastbreak layup to make it 4-2 and the Phantoms were poff to the races.
They built the score to 15-4 by the end of the first quarter.
The victory pushes the Phantoms’ record to 5-1 but Bellows Falls is expected to provide a test.
“We will have our hands full,” Proctor coach Chris Hughes.
He was happy with the way his team played on this night.
“We are on vacation and we tried to play like we’re not on vacation,” Hughes said. “We had good ball movement and everyone worked well together.”
“Proctor is solid,” L&G coach Terry Merrow said. “They have six girls who work really well together.”
Follow Tom on Twitter: @RHSportsGuy tom.haley@rutlandherald.com
