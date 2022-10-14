Graphic novels seem like a natural fit for memoir. The illustrations put a human face on deeply personal stories, which makes a quicker, more concrete bond for me as a reader. After all, a good memoir shows us the world through another’s unique point of view, and good illustrations simply bridge the gap between the reader and the subject of the story.
Here’s a handful of titles tackling particularly challenging subjects.
'Ducks: Two years in the oil sands'
Kate Beaton
This one has been getting a fair bit of national media coverage recently. Beaton, an arts major from Canada’s impoverished East Coast, spent two years working in the Tar Sands of Northern Alberta, home of “the world’s dirtiest oil.” This book is a memoir of her daily life there, including a few moments of joy and many more of depression, loneliness, alienation, and occasional abuse.
Beaton captures it all — including the discordant beauty of the northern lights shining above a refinery in the sub-Arctic winter. It’s hard to describe — imagine that Kafka was a cartoonist in the oil patch — but highly recommended.
'Rx: A graphic memoir'
Rachel Lindsay
Burlington author/cartoonist Lindsay spoke at our inaugural First Wednesday of the season. Her book is about her early career writing advertisements for antidepressants before her parents had her involuntarily committed to a psychiatric ward, and her path forward from there. A frank and brutal book dealing with a difficult subject from the inside.
'Cancer Hates Kisses'
Jessica Reid Sliwerski, illustrator Mika Song
A picture book describing how cancer affects a family member, and how even the smallest children can help just by bringing joy and love. It’s a reminder that books are a great way to discuss difficult/painful subjects with little ones.
'The Most Costly Journey'
Editors Marek Bennett, Andy Kolovos, Teresa Mares & Julia Grand Doucet
This is the Vermont Reads title for 2022, presented by Vermont Humanities. Its subtitle is “Stories of migrant farmworkers in Vermont, drawn by New England cartoonists,” which pretty much sums it up. The stories are as you might expect: A mix of hope, fear, and sadness. There are stories of men working seven days a week in dairy farms. They get an afternoon twice a month to go to the store. Another is of a woman who was expected to pay rent for the privilege of looking after a house in Shoreham, cooking and cleaning. It’s quite a book.
I’m currently looking for groups that would like to do community readings around this title. Contact randal@rutlandfree.org for more information.
Randal Smathers is director of Rutland Free Library, where all these titles are available.
