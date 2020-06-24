Halloween got a little less spooky as real-world fears led to the cancellation of the Pittsford Haunted House.
The Pittsford Fire Department announced this week it would not hold the annual event as result of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was a hard decision to make,” said Organizer Tom Hooker. “We had to do it this early. ... I know a lot of people say it’s too early to call it. It really isn’t if you know what-all goes into it.”
The event, which takes place over three nights in October, is the main fundraiser for the fire department and draws 3,000 to 4,000 people.
“If this thing has a second wave, there’s no way we could do this up there,” Hooker said. “You hold hands to go through the thing. Masks are probably no problem, but the social distancing — we gather 400 to 500 people at a time. ... It’s 100 to 120 people to put it on. That alone is exposing a lot of people.”
Town Manager John Haverstock said the cancellation was a disappointment, especially following the cancellation of August’s Pittsford Day and the recreation department’s summer day camp.
“People come, historically, from all around the state to enjoy that event,” he said of the haunted house.
They also come from out-of-state, according to Hooker.
“They come year after year after year,” he said. “They bring people. I’ve had calls from people asking ‘have we made a decision’ because they need to plan their vacations.”
Visitors to the haunted house park off Plains Road and are ferried about a quarter mile through the woods to the old three-story house. Hundreds wait in tents, entertained by an air band called The Bones Brothers, for a turn to enter in small, guided groups. “It’s quite a maze in there,” Hooker said. “It takes a while to go through it.”
Hooker said that in the 39 years the haunted house has operated, it has raised more than $1 million for the fire department.
Chief Bill Hemple said that money had bought air packs, turn-out gear, radios and pagers. “We were even able to put in money toward a pickup,” he said. “We’ve done a lot with it over the years — additions to our firehouse and things like that. ... It’s been a real good moneymaker for us and we’ve used the money wisely.”
Hemple said the department has discussed alternate fundraisers, but has yet to come up with any concrete ideas. “Rest up this year, and get ready to be scared twice as hard next year,” he said.
