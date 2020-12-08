PITTSFORD — The number of recruits testing positive for COVID-19 at Vermont Police Academy has grown to eight.
VPA Interim Director Bill Sheets reported two new positive cases Tuesday morning shortly before Gov. Phil Scott took the stage for his twice-weekly news conference in Montpelier. It remained at eight as of Tuesday evening, Sheets said in a phone interview.
During the news conference, Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling revealed one VPA staff member was feeling symptomatic, and a test would be provided.
Schirling also confirmed the details reported earlier in the Rutland Herald print and online editions. He reaffirmed the recruits will be re-tested on Friday with more precise tests.
Sheets said the eight positive tests means more than one-third of the 23-member basic class has now tested positive for COVID. He said the academy was closed immediately and both the staff and the recruits are in isolation.
The recruits have moved to online learning with their iPads. Some classes such as police/media relations were still held Tuesday through distance learning.
Meanwhile the academy staff has to figure a way to administer final exams at some point.
The 23 recruits were two weeks away from graduation when the first two positive tests were uncovered Saturday. By early Monday morning two more were listed and as the morning went on, two more were reported. The last two became known Tuesday.
The 16-week class had recruits from Vermont State Police, county sheriffs, municipal departments and University of Vermont Police. Half of the 10 local police officers were recruits from Castleton, Winhall, Hartford, Woodstock and Springfield police.
