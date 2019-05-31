Police responded to a single-car accident on Grove Street in Rutland Town after a motorist allegedly drove off the road and struck a tree on Thursday.
The driver, Brian Hathaway Sr., 55, of Rutland, was unresponsive when police arrived, according to a release. Police said Hathaway, who was taken to the Rutland Regional Medical Center, was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash. He was cited for driving under the influence of drugs and is set to appear in Rutland criminal court on July 24.
