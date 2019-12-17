A local man is facing up to 20 years in jail after police accused him of assaulting a woman and other crimes during an alleged Nov. 22 incident.
David M. Hodges, 41, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty on Nov. 25 in Rutland criminal court to a felony charge of second-degree aggravated domestic assault, a felony charge of unlawful trespass into an occupied home, a felony count of larceny from a person and a misdemeanor count of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime.
Court records said Hodges was convicted of a crime in another jurisdiction that would have been a violation of domestic assault laws in Vermont. The records did not give a date for the conviction.
When Hodges was arraigned, he was held without bail but last week, after a hearing on the issue, Judge David Fenster released Hodges into the custody of his girlfriend.
Hodges was charged based on an affidavit written by Officer Jimmy Plakas, of the Rutland City Police Department. He said he was dispatched to an Elm Street home Nov. 22 for a report of a dispute.
Plakas said a man and woman in the area who said they heard a woman yelling at someone, telling a person to return her phone. They pointed the woman out to Plakas.
Plakas said he spoke to the woman, who he noted had scratches on her neck and face and a bloody nose. The woman allegedly told Plakas Hodges had assaulted her and taken her phone.
According to the affidavit, the woman said she had been in a relationship with Hodges, but it ended during the summer. She said Hodges, whom she reported had left the area after the alleged assault, had been inside her home when she came home Nov. 22. She said he didn’t have a key or permission to be inside but knew how to get the door open.
She said she told him to leave multiple times but he threatened to take her dog and later pushed her backwards down some stairs.
According to the woman, Hodges took the phone after she fell down the stairs and assaulted her when she tried to get it back.
Plakas said she told him she wasn’t sure exactly how she got the scratches because the alleged incident happened so fast. The woman said it continued and spilled out to the front porch where she yelled for someone to call the police.
The affidavit said Hodges pushed her head into a column on the porch, which caused her nose to bleed.
Plakas said he obtained statements from the woman and the couple he first spoke to on Elm Street.
He said while he was typing the affidavit, which is dated Nov. 23, he and other officers from the Rutland City Police Department, tried to located Hodges. Two officers said they went to his home and saw someone was inside but no one answered the door.
The affidavit said someone who identified himself as Hodges then called Plakas and said he was at his job as a parking attendant on Killington Mountain.
Plakas said he asked who was inside Hodges’ home. The affidavit said Hodges’ said it was his cousin and roommate “Henry,” but Hodges wouldn’t give Henry’s last name or ask him to step out to establish it was a different person than Hodges in the home.
Hodges allegedly said he had someone coming to Killington to bring him to the Rutland City police station but Plakas said Hodges didn’t arrive. He said he also contacted Killington staff who said they didn’t have parking attendants working until mid-December.
Plakas said Hodges called police back. During the second conversation, Plakas said he asked Hodges for the last names of his cousin, the man coming to give him a ride or his boss at Killington. Hodges said he didn’t know any of the last names, the affidavit said.
Police also checked Hodges’ phone records and found his recent calls had been made in Rutland.
Around 10 p.m. Nov. 23, police surrounded Hodges’ home after obtaining a warrant, but Plakas said Hodges then admitted he was inside and came out to be arrested and taken to the police station.
However, police used the warrant to recover a Walther PPX 9 mm pistol from Hodges’ home.
Hodges denied entering the woman’s home. He told police she had unrequited feelings for him, which resulted in problems. Plakas said Hodges claimed the woman jumped on his back and attacked him Nov. 22.
Hodges allegedly admitted he had the woman’s cellphone, which police had recovered from his home, because she threw it at him.
“I asked (Hodges) about being inside (the woman’s) apartment and that he entered while she was not there. (Hodges) stated that there was no forced entry and nothing was broke. I asked him how he knew that. (Hodges) told me that was a good question,” Plakas wrote in the affidavit.
