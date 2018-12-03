The Rutland City Police Department is getting a new roof and the city’s capital replacement plan may finally get a funding mechanism.
The Board of Aldermen voted Monday to use $136,000 from the unassigned fund balance to pay for roof repairs at the police station and to have the Finance Committee discuss how the city will pay for the next such major building expense.
Mayor David Allaire told the Aldermen that the roof had been leaking for a few months, and that after soliciting bids to fix it, the Board of Finance got one for $172,000 and one for $136,000. City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said the building was constructed in the 1970s and that he believed the last major roof work was done in the late 1980s.
“It appears as though the roof is pulling away from the flashing on the edge of the building,” Kilcullen said. “The age of the roof — it’s really at the end of its life expectancy.”
Kilcullen said it has been difficult to trace the leaks back to their sources, and that the department had a drainage system rigged to deposit water into a bucket.
“Fortunately, no one’s kicked the bucket,” he said.
Allaire said the contractor would place the project on its schedule for the spring, doing “$3,000 to $4,000 worth of patchwork” in the meantime.
“There are very few options as far as funding a capital need such as this at that amount,” he said. “The only option seems to be money from the unassigned fund balance.”
The unassigned fund balance is surplus money from previous years that the city uses as its cash on hand. Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey asked why the city should not pay for the repairs from the mayor’s contingency fund. Allaire pointed out that during last year’s budget process, the Aldermen voted to cut the contingency fund from $175,000 to $150,000.
“If we were to tap that fund for this repair, there would be basically nothing left,” he said.
Allaire said he felt it was most appropriate to use the fund balance, “leaving the contingency fund for contingency purposes.”
“Is there a particular risk in taking it all from contingency?” Humphrey asked. “In my household, this would be a contingency. ... If we ran out of contingency and had another contingency come up, it would still come out of the unassigned fund balance.”
Allaire said that with the city in contract negotiations with the police union, the board might need to rely on the contingency fund to cover cost-of-living increases not included in the budget.
Alderman Chris Ettori said that if they pull the money from the fund balance, the board would be left with less money to buy down the tax rate in July. He said the board should look for places to cut $136,000 from the proposed budget for next year.
Alderman William Notte noted that when he joined the board, the contingency fund was routinely set at $300,000 and had been whittled down since.
The board ultimately voted to take the money from the fund balance, with Humphrey and Alderwoman Lisa Ryan dissenting.
Ettori asked how the city generally budgets for such repairs. Board President Sharon Davis said that several years ago, then-Aldermen Christopher Robinson and David Wallstrom drafted a capital improvement program.
“The problem is it doesn’t have a funding mechanism and never had,” she said.
Alderman Tom DePoy made the motion to send funding for capital improvements to the Finance Committee. Alderman William Gillam seconded the motion, with a “yee-ha” from Davis.
“We’ve been down this road three times already,” Gillam said.
