Police said a Proctor man who told them he thought he could drive the quarter-mile home despite being drunk hit a parked car and a retaining wall.
Christopher Lee, 37, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Rutland criminal court to misdemeanor charges of DUI and leaving the scene of a crash. The charges carry a combined maximum of four years in prison. Lee was released on the condition he not drive with any detectable amount of alcohol in his system.
A Rutland County Sheriff's Deputy said he responded Dec. 21 to a call from Green Square in Proctor, where Richard Reed told police he had stopped Lee after witnessing the crash.
Reed told police he heard the impact when Lee's 2018 GMC Sierra hit the parked car on Green Square — a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo that police said sustained extensive front end damage — and then watched him back into the retaining wall while trying to get around the car. Reed blocked Lee's truck from leaving and took his keys before calling police, according to affidavits.
Police said Lee's blood-alcohol level was measured at 0.179 in a preliminary breath test and then at 0.185 in an evidentiary test. The legal limit for operating a motor vehicle in Vermont is 0.08 percent. Police said as they drove him to the station, Lee said "he knew he was impaired but was willing to take the risk and make the less than 0.25-mile drive home."
