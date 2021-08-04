RUTLAND TOWN — Rutland Town Police are looking for leads on a burglary at the Harbor Freight Tools construction site.
Police said somebody entered to site, which straddles the city-town line, early Tuesday morning, broke into the building and stole tools and construction equipment.
Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call 772-4327 or submit a tip via rutlandtown.com, the town website.
