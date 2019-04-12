Vermont State Police announced the arrests of two men on drug charges this week.
Police said that Michael A. Harris, 38, of Pittsford, is facing four charges of fentanyl trafficking and one of possession of cocaine while Gregory Miller, 33, of Burlington, is charges with sale of heroin.
Police said Miller's arrest came first, on Monday, and that he is in federal custody on other charges. Police said they then arrested Harris on Thursday at the end of a three-week investigation during which informants bought about 3.5 grams of fentanyl from him. Harris also had a storage unit where police said they found 2.9 grams of fentanyl and 1.8 grams of cocaine.
Police said the fentanyl seized amounted to more than 250 doses.
