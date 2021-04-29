Whether you say “pop” or “soda” doesn’t matter when you are in Waco, Texas, home to the famous bubbly drink Dr Pepper. Visitors to its museum will learn about the history and how it is made, and get a taste of this popular soda pop.
The history of this drink goes back to 1885 when it was created, manufactured and sold in this central Texas town. It has a unique flavor, and the company is the oldest major manufacturer of soft drink concentrates and syrup in the U.S.
It all began in Morrison’s Old Corner Drug Store. A pharmacist there, Charles Alderton, is believed to have invented the oldest soft drink. The drugstore is recreated in the museum and Alderton tells his story of the creation of Dr Pepper.
Once the store owner tested samples of Alderton’s concoction, they began giving it to customers. Word spread and customers came in asking for a “Waco.”
How did it get the unique name? There are many stories, but none has been confirmed.
The museum has three floors of exhibits pertaining to the soft drink and history of soda in general. Visitors get a smile on their faces when they visit the display touting Dr Pepper as a diet supplement. Its slogan in the 1920s and ’30s was “drink a bite to eat at 10, 2 and 4” — it was to be a quick source of energy.
In the National Register of Historic Places, Waco is slated as the Home of Dr Pepper. Fans will find great opportunities for photos, rare memorabilia, live displays and demos. The museum is in the 1906 Dr Pepper factory. Visitors will see the re-creation of the bottling room, which holds examples of the equipment used. There is a mock bottling line in the exhibit. There is also a display for another soft drink created in Waco, Big Red. 7-Up, too, has a history in Waco and has a place in the museum.
A holographic display of longtime CEO Woodrow Wilson “Foots” Clements is popular. He shares the story of climbing the ladder to become head of the company.
The courtyard offers a display of a 1940s Dr Pepper delivery truck, original neon signs and an original hand-painted sign used for advertising.
Across the courtyard is the building built in 1882 and then expanded by 10,000 feet to allow for the Emerson Holt-Ted Getterman Gallery, Peggy Pepper’s Emporium and Frosty’s Soda Shop, which has the only cold stone in the city.
The Liquid Laboratory is a fun place for visitors as they view science experiments related to soda, cooking with Dr Pepper and more.
One of the best draws to the museum is the historic building, located at this site because there was an artesian well to get water to make the drink. The most popular exhibit is the well.
Everyone gets a drink, a handcrafted Dr Pepper at the soda fountain with a paid admission (save your admission receipt to receive it). It is strongly suggested to upgrade to a Dr Pepper float.
This is a place for those who enjoy unusual history. Special events, COVID-19 safety information and hours are at drpeppermusuem.com. Plan on about two hours for the average visit.
For more information on where to stay or eat, visit wacoheartoftexas.com.
