Joe Giancola is hoping to get something out of the city another developer couldn't.
Giancola went before the Board of Aldermen on Monday asking they declare the River Street location where he plans to build a 199.8-kilowatt solar array a "preferred solar site."
"We in Rutland here are changing how we're doing business," he said. "We're putting LED light bulbs in. ... We have three solar farms right now."
The "preferred" designation was established by the state as a way for municipalities to determine whether the site of a net-metered solar project meets certain criteria used by the Public Utility Commission to determine rates - the commission will give more favorable rates to a project in an industrial district than one on agricultural land, for example.
Giancola said the board denying the designation would not technically prevent him from doing the project, but would make it economically unfeasible. The Rutland City Planning Commission signed a letter endorsing the status.
Last year, business-owner Charles Coughlin went before the Aldermen seeking the designation for a solar project he planned to put behind Central Vermont Motorcycles on West Street. The board took no action - effectively denying the request - and would not give an explanation, only saying it had been thoroughly discussed in executive session.
"I think it would be helpful to have another conversation on this," Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis said Monday, moving to refer the issue to the community and economic development committee.
That committee's chairwoman, Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey, said she would recuse herself from the discussion because of her employment with Green Mountain Power. The vice chairman, Alderman William Gillam, will schedule and run the meeting. Board president Sharon Davis said the committee would meet prior to the next board meeting so that Giancola could get a decision by then.
