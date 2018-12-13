PROCTOR — A sizzler and a snoozer. That was the opening night of the Bob Abrahamson Tip-Off Classic on Thursday night at the Buggiani Gymnasium in a nutshell.
The sizzler: The Otter Valley boys basketball team opened its season with a pulsating 61-57 victory over Windsor in which the Otters played from behind all night.
The snoozer: Proctor built a 30-2 lead in the second game over Twin Valley and then simply went through the motions on the way to a 59-40 victory
Otter Valley 61, Windsor 57
The Otters had to climb uphill all evening, but finally took the lead on Dylan Mackie’s 3-point field goal with 17 seconds remaining, 59-57. Pat McKheigan then sealed the win by blocking a Windsor shot.
Mackie dropped in two free throws to make account for the final score.
“I was just trying to protect the rim,” McKheigan said.
“Pat played a hell of a game,” Otter Valley coach Greg Hughes said. “He set the tempo for us the whole night.”
Mackie, a prolific 3-point shooter, struggled with his shot behind the arc early but when he found the range he nailed five treys including that one that gave the Otters the lead.
Mackie finished with 22 points and McKheighan and Tyler Rowe followed with 12 points apiece.
Leading the Yellow Jackets were Rob Slocum with 24 points and Hunter Grela with 12 but they had little help.
The game was close throughout with the Jacks taking a 34-32 lead to halftime, but Windsor was able to stay in front until Mackie struck with his 3-ball.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Windsor was on the threshold of taking command when Grela netted a field goal and a free throw to cushion the Jackets’ lead to 50-44.
But then Mackie struck with consecutive 3s to tie the score.
Grela’s fee throw gave Windsor a 57-56 led with 44 seconds remaining but it was here that Mackie drilled his 3 to put OV in front.
The Otters did not help themselves at the free throw line where they went 10 for 21.
Proctor 59, Twin Valley 40
The Phantoms led 20-2 after the first quarter and then stretched the lead to 30-2.
Proctor coach Jake Eaton was not pleased with the second-half performance and felt his team let down with the big lead.
“Our effort and focus was disappointing,” he said.
Chris Brown’s Wildcats, on the other hand, never stopped scrapping despite being out of the game.
“We had to come out in the first five minutes of the third quarter and put them away. We didn’t do that,” Eaton said.
Conner McKearin led the Phantoms with 22 points. He was also solid on the other end with four steals.
Joe Valerio followed with 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Brennon Crossmon contributed eight points and four rebounds and and post player Nate Greb had nine points and four boards.
Peter Carlson and Jed Nop had their first varsity points for the Phantoms.
Leading Twin Valley was Izaak Park with 16 points.
Proctor meets Otter Valley in the championship game at 7 p.m. on Friday. Windsor and Twin Valley square off in the consolation contest at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday was the season opener for all four teams.
NOTES: The brain trust in this tournament could fill up the basket. Eaton is the all-time leading scorer at Rutland High with 1,582 points and Hughes is the all-time leading scorer at West Rutland with 1,655. Windsor coach Harry Ladue scored 45 points in a game for Windsor against Bellows Falls in 1971 and Brown was inducted into the Lyndon State Hall of Fame for his basketball career. ... Brown’s wife scored 1,471 points at Wilmington High as Jamie Rosso and is also in the Lyndon State Hall of Fame. ... The tournament is named for longtime Proctor High teacher and coach and official Bob Abrahamson who still attends the event every year. He officiated soccer for 50 years. ... It is a big Otter Valley-Proctor weekend. The Phantoms and Otters will also be back in the Buggiani Gymnasium on Saturday for a girls game at 1 p.m.
Follow Tom on Twitter: @RHSportsGuy
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
