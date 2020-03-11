BARRE — The Proctor girls soccer team danced on the field at Bellows Falls after the Division IV state championship soccer game, and now, many of those same athletes and their teammates want to dance on the floor of the Barre Auditorium on Saturday after the D-IV championship basketball game.
The Phantoms put themselves in position to do that with a 52-32 victory over Blue Mountain in Wednesday night’s semifinal girls basketball game.
Standing in their way will be a Mid-Vermont Christian team that the Phantoms split their two regular-season game with.
The Phantoms did it with their trademark quick hands and feet on defense and a balanced offense. Maddie Flanders and Lyndsey Elms had 12 points apiece, Allie Almond 11, Rachel Stuhlmueller 10 and Maggie McKearin seven.
Lost in the Phantoms’ victory was an outstanding performance by Blue Mountain senior Lauryn Alley with 22 points and 11 rebounds.
Proctor took control early, forging a 13-4 lead by the end of the first quarter and going into the half with a 24-10. Stuhlmueller, Flanders and Almond had six points apiece in the half.
The Bucks were shooting into tough luck with several of their shots heading down the cylinder only to spin out.
The Bucks were in a precarious situation at that time, trailing by 14 points and having senior standout Lauryn Allen saddled with three personal fouls.
Flanders said that quick start by the Phantoms was part of the plan and something they have been able to do throughout this 19-3 season.
“We always try to start quick and hope that it gets in the heads of our opponents,” Flanders said.
Then, when they come out of the locker room with a big lead, Flanders said, it is all about keeping up the intensity and not allowing the other team to start feeling confident.
“When we come out for the third quarter we try to come out strong,” the senior said.
“We always want to get that quick start and get energy from it,” Proctor coach Chris Hughes said.
Stuhlmueller (13 rebounds) and Elms (11) were keys to the Phantoms holding their own on the boards with the bigger Bucks.
Elms and McKearin also had an outstanding floor game with four assists each.
Blue Mountain was playing without starter Kolby Nelson who injured her ankle a couple of weeks ago.
“That was a big loss. She plays great defense and is one of our primary ball handlers,” Blue Mountain coach Scott Farguharson said.
“We did not come out ready to go. Their press bothered us a little bit.”
Hughes liked the way his press forced turnovers and turned them into points.
Almond was tagged with her second personal with 4:47 left in the first quarter but Hope Kelley spelled her and played well.
“We got good minutes from Hope and Allie played smart the rest of the way so it didn’t hurt us,” Hughes said.
The Phantoms served the message in the early minutes of the third quarter that they were not about to let up. Flanders knocked down an outside shot and Elms scored inside to balloon the lead to 34-10.
“We watched the Mid-Vermont-West Rutland (semifinal) on TV. Mid-Vermont came out strong and played their game,” Flanders said.
“We know each other well,” Hughes said of the upcoming game against the Eagles.
The victory came 20 years after the exact date when Proctor defeated Blue Mountain in boys basketball to end a 28-year championship drought.
Now, at high noon on Saturday, the Phantoms return to the venerable old building high on a hill above downtown Barre where they have a lot of the table.
They will be trying to do the “double” following up the Proctor boys basketball team’s state title here last Saturday.
They will also be attempting to position themselves for the “triple,” sweeping the soccer, basketball and softball crowns in one school year.
