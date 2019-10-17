There is always that carrot dangling in front of the cross country runner. Always the next goal — the next big thing to chase.
Mill River’s Brogan Giffin and Annika Heintz are two of the area’s most decorated high school cross country runners. Giffin just claimed his second consecutive league championship and Heintz did the same, each winning the Southern Vermont League title on Springfield’s course on Tuesday.
Giffin carved out the most amazing accomplishment of the season at the Wood’s Trail Run back on Oct. 5 when he won over a field that included some of the best runners not only from Vermont but from several other states as well.
Giffin never saw that coming.
“I did not in all honesty,” he said, assessing his view of the prospects of winning the glamour event on the Vermont high school cross country landscape.
“We were shooting for top five,” said Kell Giffin, Brogan’s father and the Mill River cross country coach.
Then, Kell saw Brogan coming out of the woods and leading the pack.
“Incredible,” he said, describing his feeling.
Brogan is a junior and Heintz a sophomore. Their plan is to run beyond high school.
“They have expressed their goal to run in college and they are both good enough to do so. The sky is the limit,” Kell said.
Kell has the reference point that many do not. He was an NCAA Division I runner for Louisville, first when the Cardinals competed in Conference USA and then the Big East.
Kell has a carefully crafted four-year plan designed to get the two runners to that next level. It is calculated so that they do not go too hard too fast and burn themselves out.
“We want to get stronger and faster the right way,” Kell said.
There has been only one event where Brogan has not finished first this year — the Randolph Invitational where he placed second.
“That was OK. I am a big believer in that you learn more from your losses,” Kell said.
Tuesday at Springfield in the SVL Championships, Giffin clocked 16:14 to win the boys race and Heintz captured the trophy in the girls competition with a time of 19:49.
She was more thrilled about the time than the title.
“I really wanted to break 20 minutes. I had two goals, to win the race and to break 20 minutes,” Heintz said.
The State Meet is approaching. That will be Oct. 26 on the Thetford course.
“I want to be in the top five in my division (Division III) and break 21 minutes again,” Heintz said.
She turned in a 20:52 at the Woods Trail Run on the same course.
“My goal is to beat 16:20,” Giffin said of the State Meet. His previous best on the Thetford layout is 16:23.
Brogan has his sights set beyond the New Englands which will be held in Manchester, Connecticut. He would love to qualify for the Nationals which will be held in Madison, Wisconsin in December.
Giffin competed in the New England Meet last year at Derryfield Park in New Hampshire.
“I did not run in the New Englands last year. I just want the experience,” Heintz said.
But she is really looking forward to Oct. 26. She relishes any race on the Thetford course designed by Olympic biathlon competitor and professional course designer John Morton.
“I love running at Thetford. I never get bored,” Heintz said.
Brogan also likes the Thetford layout.
“I like the rolling hills,” he said.
He lives in Shrewsbury, a built in training ground for tackling hills.
There is the State Meet, then the New England Meet and, Brogan hopes, a whirl at the Nationals in Wisconsin.
Then, come the winter months.
“I want to train this winter. I didn’t run in the winter last year,” Heintz said. “There are girls on the track team who want to run this winter.”
The New England Meet shifts to Thetford in 2020, a day that could be a showcase for Vermont running and for two highly decorated Mill River runners.
This is high school cross country where that proverbial carrot is always dangling after every finish line. There is always the next big thing. You put down a foundation and then build with one goal leads to another.
Follow Tom on Twitter: @RHSportsGuy tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
