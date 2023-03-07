In response to the Rutland Herald's Jan. 26 article "PA prescriptions scrutinized," I feel this article was lacking in important information that anyone reading it would, or should, have many questions as to its validity and fairness.
The decision made by the Vermont Board of Medical Practice fails to mention the name of the employer. Why is that?
Did everyone who was a part of this practice that provided patient care, chart all their notes accurately and consistently in that same time period?
How many patients were seen at this unmentioned practice in a five-year period? Was Patty Thornton the only medical provider at this location to have her records audited? … four patients referenced in a five-year period?
It would be easy to form a negative opinion considering the biased information displayed in this article. Please try to take a closer look at the information we were given.
Part of being human is making mistakes and setting out to make them right. Anyone who knows Patty Thornton or has entrusted her with their medical care, realizes she will ambitiously and passionately continue to care for her patients, setting her priorities, regardless who tries to discredit her, her practice or her abilities.
Linda Bemis
Rutland
