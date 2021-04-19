Most of the mayoral appointments were readily approved Monday, but two were only narrowly confirmed after a lengthy discussion of whether the vote was carried out correctly.
The board eventually went into executive session to determine whether apparent abstentions had been intentional in the cases of planning commission nominee David O’Brien and Rutland Redevelopment Authority board of directors nominee Matthew Reveal.
Appointments are voted on by secret ballot. Prior to the remote meetings made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic, board members would place slips of paper in a box. Since the pandemic, the votes have been conducted online. Nominations can only be overturned when seven of the board’s 11 members vote against the candidate. Most of the appointments were confirmed unanimously. Alvin Figiel, Patrick Griffin, Rebecca Mattis and Sarah Roy were all confirmed to the planning commission 11-0 and the aldermen similarly all approved of new zoning administrator Andrew Strniste.
However, the votes for O’Brien and Reveal were both four in favor and six against.
Before the results were announced, Alderman Michael Doenges asked whether board members could abstain or they had to vote “yes” or “no.”
City Attorney Matthew Bloomer replied that the secret ballots used to confirm appointments do not require everyone to vote, but an abstention was effectively a yes vote because of the seven-vote threshold to overturn appointments.
“Folks are free to abstain if that was their intent,” Bloomer said.
After the results were announced, Alderman Thomas Franco said he was concerned about whether the board member who abstained had meant to do so. He said the secret ballots were not the board’s usual procedure, raising the possibility of error and asked if the board could redo the vote. Board President Matthew Whitcomb asked Bloomer, who recommended discussing the question in executive session.
“Are we sure it’s an abstention or are we sure it’s a mistake?” asked Alderman Sam Gorruso. “Do we know what it is or are we just guessing.”
Whitcomb said that by the nature of the secret vote, they could not know.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis asked if anyone had reached out to Whitcomb or Bloomer for help voting. Bloomer said nobody had, and Davis said that as far as she was concerned, the vote had been taken and it was time to move on — though she noted that an abstention was an inappropriate vote unless a board member has a conflict of interest.
“I don’t know what the underlying discussion is and I don’t care,” she said. “These people have stepped up to the plate and that’s a lot.”
Allaire echoed that argument.
“These people have stepped up to serve the city of Rutland in a volunteer fashion when, over the last several years, it has been incredibly difficult to find people to fill those roles,” Allaire said. “To go through this exercise is to do an injustice to them, let alone to the city.”
Davis voted against the executive session along with Aldermen Thomas DePoy, Sam Gorruso, William Gillam and Paul Clifford. Whitcomb broke the tie by joining Franco, Doenges, Alderwoman Carrie Savage and Alderman Michael Talbott in voting yes.
Doenges said it seemed there was the possibility a mistake was made, and it would not be in the best service to the voters of the city to let it stand.
Bloomer again recommended an executive session for attorney-client communication, which was approved by a 6-5 vote along the same lines. Whitcomb moved the executive session to the end of the meeting, whereupon Davis called for the discussion to be had in open session.
“In the 30 years I’ve been on the board, not once, once, have we called for a vote to be retaken because we did not like the result,” she said. “Not once. ... I need to be convinced we have to go into executive session.”
Several board members opposed to the executive session argued the fact that the other votes were 11-0 implied whoever had not voted on O’Brien and Reveal had known what he or she was doing. Franco responded this was possible, but they did not know for certain and owed it to the city voters to make sure everything had been done correctly. He also argued that the electronic ballot was a “chaotic mess.”
Bloomer noted that a defective ballot is typically ignored in a secret ballot vote and that normal parliamentary procedure would be a motion to reconsider.
“Obviously, that doesn’t apply here because it’s unknown who is on the prevailing side,” he said.
Davis noted that the five aldermen who voted against going into executive session could simply abstain from a revote on the nominees, guaranteeing their approval by making it impossible to reach the seven-vote threshold to overturn them.
The board spent about 20 minutes in executive session before returning and adjourning with no action taken.
