Organizers hope this year’s YO!5K will raise enough money to properly launch the Youth Opportunity fund.
The race, scheduled for Aug. 31, is the second organized by the city’s recreation, fire and police departments in an effort to replace Evelyn’s Fund, which helped youth from lower-income families access recreation and other programs before it shut down.
Evelyn’s Fund was created by Trish Wing and Claus Bartenstein in “memory” of their daughter, who died in 2006 at the age of 6.
They set a “sunset” on it, Nicole Densmore, program director at the Rutland Recreation and Parks Department, said. “They did it through the year she would have graduated high school, took the end of the money and used it for scholarships for the children she would have graduated with.”
Densmore said the fund was not the only resource for low-income families, but it was a helpful one.
“We do have scholarships for our programs for city residents, but some of our programs might still be too expensive with the scholarships and this would help,” she said. “This one was also available for dance studios, karate, non-rec department things.”
Densmore said they had not set a dollar amount goal for the fundraising effort, but that they raised $1,000 last year and hoped to have at least $1,500 before they started awarding scholarships.
“We try to raise as much as we can, and then we have an application for families,” she said. “We give out as much as we can.”
Densmore said the first set of applications will be available at the race.
Runners may register in advance with the recreation department for $25 or on race day for $35. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the Northeast School, with the race starting at 10 a.m. Post-race family activities have been planned including a bounce house and a police dog demonstration. Hot dogs, popcorn and snow cones will also be available.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.