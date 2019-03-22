0831_TA_FARMTABLE28.JPG
Buy Now

Hunger is not about the scarcity of food but rather the economics of producing it. Capitalism’s influence on our food system is creating a self-feeding poverty cycle, but it doesn’t have to be this way.

 File photo by Alyson Campbell

Feed the world?

Eric Holt-Gimenez, author and executive director of Food First, discusses creating a food production system to sustainably feed mankind. C1

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.