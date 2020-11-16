It’s Back
People & Places makes it return to the Rutland Herald this week. Photographer Hannah Dicton visits a zen garden in Hubbardton. B6
In the News
The Department of Corrections releases a report detailing how a Black man died in custody last year. A2
Opinion
Residents on both sides of the issue continue to raise their concerns over attempts to change the nickname and mascot for Rutland High School. A4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.