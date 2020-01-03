JonRHSBrattleboroBball1.jpeg
Rutland High School’s Maddox Traynor (22) takes it to the net while being guarded by Brattleboro center Gabe Packard (33) during their Friday night matchup at College of St. Joseph.

 Photo by Jon Olender

Hoops battle

Rutland Raiders edge the Brattleboro Colonels 47-46 in boys basketball action Friday night. B1

