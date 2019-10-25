Otters pull away
Otter Valley captain Alia Edmunds on goal during the Otters’ playoff matchup Friday at Markowski Field in Brandon. The Otters took the Division II field hockey quarterfinal game 2-0. B1
Otters pull away
Otter Valley captain Alia Edmunds on goal during the Otters’ playoff matchup Friday at Markowski Field in Brandon. The Otters took the Division II field hockey quarterfinal game 2-0. B1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.