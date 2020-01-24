Pentagon report
The Pentagon disclosed Friday that 34 U.S. service members suffered traumatic brain injuries in Iran’s missile strike this month on an Iraqi air base. Initial claims were that “no Americans were harmed” and that injuries were “not very serious.” B6
