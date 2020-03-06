Capitol Beat
Gov. Phil Scott said Friday the state will ensure that anyone who meets the medical testing requirements for COVID-19 can do so at no cost. Nationwide the coronavirus outbreak has sickened 300, and as of Friday evening, death toll from the virus reached 15. A2
