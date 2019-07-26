JonRutlandBenningtonLegion2.jpeg
Rutland Post 31’s Reece de Castro fires a pitch to a Bennington Post 13 batter during Wednesday’s game at St. Peter’s Field in Rutland.

 Photo by Jon Olender/

Top honors

Rutland Post 31’s Reece de Castro was voted Player of the Year and Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese the Coach of the Year when the 2019 All-Southern District Awards were made in American Legion baseball. B1

