In crosshairs
Hurricane Dorian bears down on U.S. mainland putting 10 million residents in harm’s way. A4
Girls soccer
Proctor senior Maddie Flanders scored three goals Friday in a game played in honor of her grandfather, Ray Jepson, who passed away Aug. 16. B1
