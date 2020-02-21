Capitol Beat
“Climate change is disrupting the Vermont way of life with shorter winters and devastating storms,” said Speaker Mitzi Johnson. “We must act.” The Vt. House OK’d legislation to set requirements and deadlines for reducing greenhouse-gas emissions. A2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.